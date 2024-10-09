The Nigerian Senate has urged all States and Local Governments to immediately comply with Supreme Court Judgment on Full Financial Autonomy across the 774 Local Governments across the Country.

The Upper Legislative Chamber has also committed to begin alteration to relevant sections of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution to ensure strict adherence.

The Senate’s Resolution followed a motion of urgent importance on an alleged move by some State Governors to circumvent the Implementation of the Supreme Court Judgment on Full Financial Autonomy.

Senator representing Anambra North , Tony Nwoye presents a matter he considers urgent before the Senate.

Advertisement

The lawmaker in his motion alleges an attempt by some state Governors to divert monies meant for Local Governments to the State’s Joint accounts which is against the Supreme Court Judgment backing Full Financial Independence to Local Government.

However, some of his other Colleagues argued that the matter is not debatable as the position of the Supreme Court supersedes all.

These mild argument later led to an Emergency closed session to further discuss the matter.

While Urging all States to ensure Strict Compliance, the Senate Vows to begin alteration to relevant sections of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution to ensure full compliance with full autonomy for Local Governments.

Advertisement