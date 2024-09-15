The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has congratulated Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Maulud, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Speaker called for prayers for Nigeria and its political, religious, and traditional leaders, especially by Islamic faithful, noting that the country needs divine intervention in its affairs at this critical stage of national life.

Describing Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as an embodiment of peace and unity, Speaker Abbas urged the Muslims to imbibe his teachings, which are about godliness, obedience to authorities, and sacrifice.

He urged the Muslims to be their brother’s keepers at all times as exemplified by the Holy Prophet.

While calling on Nigerians to use the occasion to re-dedicate themselves to nation-building, Speaker Abbas also charged them with supporting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

He noted that the 10th National Assembly, especially the House under his leadership, is committed to aiding projects, programmes, and policies that will bring peace and prosperity to the nation.

Speaker Abbas wished the Muslim Ummah happy celebrations.

