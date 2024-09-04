Vice President Kashim Shettima has emphasised the need for a formidable alliance among government stakeholders and development partners to eradicate poverty and enhance the quality of life for Nigerians.

This, he said, will never happen if all those involved in the business of governance do not align with one another to create an environment where every Nigerian has the opportunity to thrive.

Shettima who spoke during the 144th meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, suggested ways to address the immediate needs of the citizens, including building sustainable systems that empower them to become self-reliant and prosperous.

He however acknowledged that though the problems inherited by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot be solved overnight despite the long-term solutions in progress, Nigerians are in urgent need of quick, impactful measures.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Information, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima said: “our commitment to alleviating poverty and enhancing the quality of life for all Nigerians will never materialize if we do not align with one another. We must strive to create an environment where every Nigerian has the opportunity to thrive.

He commended the efforts of development partners, particularly the co-chairman of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gates, and chairman of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who were at the NEC meeting, describing them as “two distinguished individuals whose commitment to Nigeria’s progress is unparalleled.”

He said they have invested enormous resources into the welfare of Nigerians, spanning critical areas such as health, nutrition, agriculture, and education.

For the state governments, the Vice President said as sub-nationals in the federation, they are all “stakeholders in redefining the future” of Nigeria.

He continued: “We are gathered here because none of us can fulfill the goals of guaranteeing the survival of our people in isolation. Whether by expanding access to quality education, improving healthcare, or offering skills training and job opportunities, it is clear that each one of us has the power to influence policy and decisions at various levels.

Underscoring how critical investing in food security is, VP Shettima expressed delight with the efforts and reforms made so far by state governors to boost agriculture.

On his part, Bill Gates reiterated his bet on the incredible potential of Nigerians, noting that “Nigeria’s economic leaders have done some difficult, but necessary things, like unifying the exchange rate.

Describing President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda as ambitious, Gate however said the Nigerian leader has “assembled a cabinet ready to meet the challenge,” adding that “with limited resources, putting the funds to the best possible use is key.

