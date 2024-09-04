To make transportation more affordable to the people of Edo State, the Governorship candidate of the APC, Monday Okpebholo, has added two more buses to the ones he earlier launched.

While donating the buses at Oredo Local government area, he said that affordable and accessible transportation is one of the priorities of his government when voted into office.

While PDP and other parties are making promises of what to do in office, the APC candidate Monday Okpebholo is already tackling some of these issues.

Again, he is launching another set of buses to making transportation more accessible to the people of the state.

The governorship candidate emphasized that affordable and accessible transportation is a priority for his government if elected.

