The debate for Nigeria to return to the Regional form of Government, the creation of State Police , Local Government Autonomy and the need for Gender balance in governance was the major focus of a 2 day Retreat on amendments to Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution.

Members of the Senate’s Constitution Review Committee were in the ancient City of Kano to dissect the Draft Bill Containing all Proposals which is expected to be transmitted to President Tinubu for his assent in 2025 .

It was a Swell time for members of the Senate’s Constitution Review Committee as they gathered in the City of Kano , the Home state of its Chairman, Senator Barau Jibrin to consider issues contained in the amendment proposals to the 1999 Constitution.

This retreat was not just an avenue to socialize and interact with one another but also to bare their minds on better ways to meet the needs of their people , especially consideration of critical matters that will shape the new laws of the land and to align in conformity with Present day realities.

The Major talking point for them is the creation of State Police , a likely return to the regional form of government, Federalism, local Government autonomy, Justice, Equity and Fairness.

As the Committee continues to consider and deliberate on desirable alterations to the 1999 Constitution , it promises to produce a comprehensive document containing recommendations that will reflect the true yearnings and aspirations of the Nigeria People.