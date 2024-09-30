The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge zone 7, Ben Igweh, says the police have gotten wind of an impending protest in Abuja to be led by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

The police chief explains that operatives are gearing up to provide Security for the 64th independence anniversary as well as curb any form insecurity.

AIG Igweh stresses that members of IMN have no right to assemble in the nation’s capital.

