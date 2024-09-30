As Nigeria Prepares commemorate 64 years of independence, the lawmaker representing Borno South, Senator Ali Ndume calls for a moment of deep reflection on the current State of the Nation.

The Former Chief Whip of the Senate said this when he addressed Journalists on the sidelines of the 2 day Constitution Review Retreat in Kano.

The lawmaker says the evaluation of the state of affairs is crucial to the development of the country.

Nigeria will be marking another year of its independence and nationhood.

Although President Tinubu says it will be a low key Celebration, Nigerians across the world have continued to bare their minds on the extent at which the country has developed as well as areas that needs Change.

Adding his voice to the stream of these diverse reactions is the former leader of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, who believes a lot more still needs to be done to enhance the country’s noble achievements especially in strengthening the fight against corruption.

Also reacting to other matters stemming for the Senate’s Constitution Review Retreat, the lawmaker says he does not support the idea of creation of State Police.

He says in order to resolve the country’s security challenges, Government must address poverty and strengthen and better equip its already existing Security forces.

As Nigeria clocks 64 , the lawmaker advises the custodians of power to improve on their willingness to serve the people and ensure living conditions improve for the better.