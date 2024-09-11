The Director General National Orientation Agency , Lanre Issa Onilu has assured Nigerians that the agency aims to strategize and enhance its capabilities through a shared mission to deliver its mandate on communicating Government policies.

Over the past ten months the agency revamped the structure and platform.

It is disheartening that government abandon agency but now there is hope and NOA is under going a restructuring to change population landscape. .

In the last 3 decades demographics shifted with youth constituting 93 percent of nations population and NOA now try to engaged them.

Advertisement

Youth are in control of new media and other communication vehicles which was not like this before as communication was linear between those who generate and disseminate information and ownership was clear cut .. with Government media more dominant and now anyone can be a player in content generation and deployment.

The challenge for an agency like NOA comes with a lot of work as media landscape is different and audience is diverse.

NOA has been proactive in the last ten months embarking on massive retooling and building on foundation last DG Garba Abari laid.

On Wednesday March 20th 2024 the minister launch NOA mobile app called mobiliser in Kano .. it is available for download in play store and App Store to generate citizens feed back for givernmme NOA television and studio are ready to disseminate information for Government policies to build enormous data resources.

Advertisement

The agency is targeting millions of audience and it will apply million of technology.

And 1st July 2024 the agency launched KLEAN which is for crime lawlessness, education , abuse , it tackle various issues that will clear Nigeria of societal and behavioral issues.

By providing this platform the agency is not only informing Nigerians but making sure citizen engage in policies.

NOA is committed to a brighter future for Nigerian inline with renews hope agenda of Tinubu we have instituted national identity project NLP embodies national am programme data .. the agency develop 7 socialization process.

Advertisement

Citizens must be emotional my connected to the country unless the citizens has a shared positive sentiment unless country motivate citizen beliefs and patriotism.

This time it’s a shared responsibility between national and citizens to make the nation great.

At NOA we have crafted 7 value programmes we will deploy 4 this year and it’s enormous infrastructure revived for optimum performance.

There is a need to bridge the gap and establish open dialogue from public it seeks to foster interest I’ve approach and provide feed back and hold both leadership and citizens accountable.

Advertisement

The Director General National Orientation Agency , Lanre Issa Onilu has assured Nigerians that the agency aims to strategize and enhance its capabilities through a shared mission to deliver its mandate on communicating Government policies.

Over the past ten months the agency revamped the structure and platform.

It is disheartening that government abandon agency but now there is hope and NOA is under going a restructuring to change population landscape. .

In the last 3 decades demographics shifted with youth constituting 93 percent of nations population and NOA now try to engaged them.

Advertisement

Youth are in control of new media and other communication vehicles which was not like this before as communication was linear between those who generate and disseminate information and ownership was clear cut .. with Government media more dominant and now anyone can be a player in content generation and deployment.

The challenge for an agency like NOA comes with a lot of work as media landscape is different and audience is diverse.

NOA has been proactive in the last ten months embarking on massive retooling and building on foundation last DG Garba Abari laid.

On Wednesday March 20th 2024 the minister launch NOA mobile app called mobiliser in Kano .. it is available for download in play store and App Store to generate citizens feed back for givernmme NOA television and studio are ready to disseminate information for Government policies to build enormous data resources.

Advertisement

The agency is targeting millions of audience and it will apply million of technology.

And 1st July 2024 the agency launched KLEAN which is for crime lawlessness, education , abuse , it tackle various issues that will clear Nigeria of societal and behavioral issues.

By providing this platform the agency is not only informing Nigerians but making sure citizen engage in policies.

NOA is committed to a brighter future for Nigerian inline with renews hope agenda of Tinubu we have instituted national identity project NLP embodies national am programme data .. the agency develop 7 socialization process.

Advertisement

Citizens must be emotional my connected to the country unless the citizens has a shared positive sentiment unless country motivate citizen beliefs and patriotism.

This time it’s a shared responsibility between national and citizens to make the nation great.

At NOA we have crafted 7 value programmes we will deploy 4 this year and it’s enormous infrastructure revived for optimum performance.

There is a need to bridge the gap and establish open dialogue from public it seeks to foster interest I’ve approach and provide feed back and hold both leadership and citizens accountable.

Advertisement

The Director General National Orientation Agency , Lanre Issa Onilu has assured Nigerians that the agency aims to strategize and enhance its capabilities through a shared mission to deliver its mandate on communicating Government policies.

Over the past ten months the agency revamped the structure and platform.

It is disheartening that government abandon agency but now there is hope and NOA is under going a restructuring to change population landscape. .

In the last 3 decades demographics shifted with youth constituting 93 percent of nations population and NOA now try to engaged them.

Advertisement

Youth are in control of new media and other communication vehicles which was not like this before as communication was linear between those who generate and disseminate information and ownership was clear cut .. with Government media more dominant and now anyone can be a player in content generation and deployment.

The challenge for an agency like NOA comes with a lot of work as media landscape is different and audience is diverse.

NOA has been proactive in the last ten months embarking on massive retooling and building on foundation last DG Garba Abari laid.

On Wednesday March 20th 2024 the minister launch NOA mobile app called mobiliser in Kano .. it is available for download in play store and App Store to generate citizens feed back for givernmme NOA television and studio are ready to disseminate information for Government policies to build enormous data resources.

Advertisement

The agency is targeting millions of audience and it will apply million of technology.

And 1st July 2024 the agency launched KLEAN which is for crime lawlessness, education , abuse , it tackle various issues that will clear Nigeria of societal and behavioral issues.

By providing this platform the agency is not only informing Nigerians but making sure citizen engage in policies.

NOA is committed to a brighter future for Nigerian inline with renews hope agenda of Tinubu we have instituted national identity project NLP embodies national am programme data .. the agency develop 7 socialization process.

Advertisement

Citizens must be emotional my connected to the country unless the citizens has a shared positive sentiment unless country motivate citizen beliefs and patriotism.

This time it’s a shared responsibility between national and citizens to make the nation great.

At NOA we have crafted 7 value programmes we will deploy 4 this year and it’s enormous infrastructure revived for optimum performance.

There is a need to bridge the gap and establish open dialogue from public it seeks to foster interest I’ve approach and provide feed back and hold both leadership and citizens accountable.

Advertisement

The Director General National Orientation Agency , Lanre Issa Onilu has assured Nigerians that the agency aims to strategize and enhance its capabilities through a shared mission to deliver its mandate on communicating Government policies.

Over the past ten months the agency revamped the structure and platform.

It is disheartening that government abandon agency but now there is hope and NOA is under going a restructuring to change population landscape. .

In the last 3 decades demographics shifted with youth constituting 93 percent of nations population and NOA now try to engaged them.

Advertisement

Youth are in control of new media and other communication vehicles which was not like this before as communication was linear between those who generate and disseminate information and ownership was clear cut .. with Government media more dominant and now anyone can be a player in content generation and deployment.

The challenge for an agency like NOA comes with a lot of work as media landscape is different and audience is diverse.

NOA has been proactive in the last ten months embarking on massive retooling and building on foundation last DG Garba Abari laid.

On Wednesday March 20th 2024 the minister launch NOA mobile app called mobiliser in Kano .. it is available for download in play store and App Store to generate citizens feed back for givernmme NOA television and studio are ready to disseminate information for Government policies to build enormous data resources.

Advertisement

The agency is targeting millions of audience and it will apply million of technology.

And 1st July 2024 the agency launched KLEAN which is for crime lawlessness, education , abuse , it tackle various issues that will clear Nigeria of societal and behavioral issues.

By providing this platform the agency is not only informing Nigerians but making sure citizen engage in policies.

NOA is committed to a brighter future for Nigerian inline with renews hope agenda of Tinubu we have instituted national identity project NLP embodies national am programme data .. the agency develop 7 socialization process.

Advertisement

Citizens must be emotional my connected to the country unless the citizens has a shared positive sentiment unless country motivate citizen beliefs and patriotism.

This time it’s a shared responsibility between national and citizens to make the nation great.

At NOA we have crafted 7 value programmes we will deploy 4 this year and it’s enormous infrastructure revived for optimum performance.

There is a need to bridge the gap and establish open dialogue from public it seeks to foster interest I’ve approach and provide feed back and hold both leadership and citizens accountable.

Advertisement

The Director General National Orientation Agency , Lanre Issa Onilu has assured Nigerians that the agency aims to strategize and enhance its capabilities through a shared mission to deliver its mandate on communicating Government policies.

Over the past ten months the agency revamped the structure and platform.

It is disheartening that government abandon agency but now there is hope and NOA is under going a restructuring to change population landscape. .

In the last 3 decades demographics shifted with youth constituting 93 percent of nations population and NOA now try to engaged them.

Advertisement

Youth are in control of new media and other communication vehicles which was not like this before as communication was linear between those who generate and disseminate information and ownership was clear cut .. with Government media more dominant and now anyone can be a player in content generation and deployment.

The challenge for an agency like NOA comes with a lot of work as media landscape is different and audience is diverse.

NOA has been proactive in the last ten months embarking on massive retooling and building on foundation last DG Garba Abari laid.

On Wednesday March 20th 2024 the minister launch NOA mobile app called mobiliser in Kano .. it is available for download in play store and App Store to generate citizens feed back for givernmme NOA television and studio are ready to disseminate information for Government policies to build enormous data resources.

Advertisement

The agency is targeting millions of audience and it will apply million of technology.

And 1st July 2024 the agency launched KLEAN which is for crime lawlessness, education , abuse , it tackle various issues that will clear Nigeria of societal and behavioral issues.

By providing this platform the agency is not only informing Nigerians but making sure citizen engage in policies.

NOA is committed to a brighter future for Nigerian inline with renews hope agenda of Tinubu we have instituted national identity project NLP embodies national am programme data .. the agency develop 7 socialization process.

Advertisement

Citizens must be emotional my connected to the country unless the citizens has a shared positive sentiment unless country motivate citizen beliefs and patriotism.

This time it’s a shared responsibility between national and citizens to make the nation great.

At NOA we have crafted 7 value programmes we will deploy 4 this year and it’s enormous infrastructure revived for optimum performance.

There is a need to bridge the gap and establish open dialogue from public it seeks to foster interest I’ve approach and provide feed back and hold both leadership and citizens accountable.

Advertisement

The Director General National Orientation Agency , Lanre Issa Onilu has assured Nigerians that the agency aims to strategize and enhance its capabilities through a shared mission to deliver its mandate on communicating Government policies.

Over the past ten months the agency revamped the structure and platform.

It is disheartening that government abandon agency but now there is hope and NOA is under going a restructuring to change population landscape. .

In the last 3 decades demographics shifted with youth constituting 93 percent of nations population and NOA now try to engaged them.

Advertisement

Youth are in control of new media and other communication vehicles which was not like this before as communication was linear between those who generate and disseminate information and ownership was clear cut .. with Government media more dominant and now anyone can be a player in content generation and deployment.

The challenge for an agency like NOA comes with a lot of work as media landscape is different and audience is diverse.

NOA has been proactive in the last ten months embarking on massive retooling and building on foundation last DG Garba Abari laid.

On Wednesday March 20th 2024 the minister launch NOA mobile app called mobiliser in Kano .. it is available for download in play store and App Store to generate citizens feed back for givernmme NOA television and studio are ready to disseminate information for Government policies to build enormous data resources.

Advertisement

The agency is targeting millions of audience and it will apply million of technology.

And 1st July 2024 the agency launched KLEAN which is for crime lawlessness, education , abuse , it tackle various issues that will clear Nigeria of societal and behavioral issues.

By providing this platform the agency is not only informing Nigerians but making sure citizen engage in policies.

NOA is committed to a brighter future for Nigerian inline with renews hope agenda of Tinubu we have instituted national identity project NLP embodies national am programme data .. the agency develop 7 socialization process.

Advertisement

Citizens must be emotional my connected to the country unless the citizens has a shared positive sentiment unless country motivate citizen beliefs and patriotism.

This time it’s a shared responsibility between national and citizens to make the nation great.

At NOA we have crafted 7 value programmes we will deploy 4 this year and it’s enormous infrastructure revived for optimum performance.

There is a need to bridge the gap and establish open dialogue from public it seeks to foster interest I’ve approach and provide feed back and hold both leadership and citizens accountable.

Advertisement

The Director General National Orientation Agency , Lanre Issa Onilu has assured Nigerians that the agency aims to strategize and enhance its capabilities through a shared mission to deliver its mandate on communicating Government policies.

Over the past ten months the agency revamped the structure and platform.

It is disheartening that government abandon agency but now there is hope and NOA is under going a restructuring to change population landscape. .

In the last 3 decades demographics shifted with youth constituting 93 percent of nations population and NOA now try to engaged them.

Advertisement

Youth are in control of new media and other communication vehicles which was not like this before as communication was linear between those who generate and disseminate information and ownership was clear cut .. with Government media more dominant and now anyone can be a player in content generation and deployment.

The challenge for an agency like NOA comes with a lot of work as media landscape is different and audience is diverse.

NOA has been proactive in the last ten months embarking on massive retooling and building on foundation last DG Garba Abari laid.

On Wednesday March 20th 2024 the minister launch NOA mobile app called mobiliser in Kano .. it is available for download in play store and App Store to generate citizens feed back for givernmme NOA television and studio are ready to disseminate information for Government policies to build enormous data resources.

Advertisement

The agency is targeting millions of audience and it will apply million of technology.

And 1st July 2024 the agency launched KLEAN which is for crime lawlessness, education , abuse , it tackle various issues that will clear Nigeria of societal and behavioral issues.

By providing this platform the agency is not only informing Nigerians but making sure citizen engage in policies.

NOA is committed to a brighter future for Nigerian inline with renews hope agenda of Tinubu we have instituted national identity project NLP embodies national am programme data .. the agency develop 7 socialization process.

Advertisement

Citizens must be emotional my connected to the country unless the citizens has a shared positive sentiment unless country motivate citizen beliefs and patriotism.

This time it’s a shared responsibility between national and citizens to make the nation great.

At NOA we have crafted 7 value programmes we will deploy 4 this year and it’s enormous infrastructure revived for optimum performance.

There is a need to bridge the gap and establish open dialogue from public it seeks to foster interest I’ve approach and provide feed back and hold both leadership and citizens accountable.

Advertisement

The Director General National Orientation Agency , Lanre Issa Onilu has assured Nigerians that the agency aims to strategize and enhance its capabilities through a shared mission to deliver its mandate on communicating Government policies.

Over the past ten months the agency revamped the structure and platform.

It is disheartening that government abandon agency but now there is hope and NOA is under going a restructuring to change population landscape. .

In the last 3 decades demographics shifted with youth constituting 93 percent of nations population and NOA now try to engaged them.

Advertisement

Youth are in control of new media and other communication vehicles which was not like this before as communication was linear between those who generate and disseminate information and ownership was clear cut .. with Government media more dominant and now anyone can be a player in content generation and deployment.

The challenge for an agency like NOA comes with a lot of work as media landscape is different and audience is diverse.

NOA has been proactive in the last ten months embarking on massive retooling and building on foundation last DG Garba Abari laid.

On Wednesday March 20th 2024 the minister launch NOA mobile app called mobiliser in Kano .. it is available for download in play store and App Store to generate citizens feed back for givernmme NOA television and studio are ready to disseminate information for Government policies to build enormous data resources.

Advertisement

The agency is targeting millions of audience and it will apply million of technology.

And 1st July 2024 the agency launched KLEAN which is for crime lawlessness, education , abuse , it tackle various issues that will clear Nigeria of societal and behavioral issues.

By providing this platform the agency is not only informing Nigerians but making sure citizen engage in policies.

NOA is committed to a brighter future for Nigerian inline with renews hope agenda of Tinubu we have instituted national identity project NLP embodies national am programme data .. the agency develop 7 socialization process.

Advertisement

Citizens must be emotional my connected to the country unless the citizens has a shared positive sentiment unless country motivate citizen beliefs and patriotism.

This time it’s a shared responsibility between national and citizens to make the nation great.

At NOA we have crafted 7 value programmes we will deploy 4 this year and it’s enormous infrastructure revived for optimum performance.

There is a need to bridge the gap and establish open dialogue from public it seeks to foster interest I’ve approach and provide feed back and hold both leadership and citizens accountable.