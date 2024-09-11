Saudi Arabia has demanded that the international community put an end to Israel’s “violations” of international law.

Saudi also condemned the deadly Israeli airstrikes on a “humanitarian safe zone” in southern Gaza on Tuesday.

Israeli airstrikes on a tent camp in Khan Younis, al-Mawasi district, killed at least forty people and injured many more early Tuesday.

Israel has dubbed this area a “humanitarian safe zone” for Gaza’s displaced people.

According to Gaza’s civil defense department, Israeli missiles set fire to refugee tents and left holes up to nine meters (30 feet) deep in the region.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry renewed “its categorical rejection of the continuing Israeli genocide crimes, and called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

The kingdom held the Israeli occupation forces “fully responsible for their continued violations of all international and humanitarian norms and laws.”

It asked the world’s leaders “to activate international accountability mechanisms and put an end to these ongoing violations of international law and international legitimacy resolutions by the Israeli occupation forces.”

Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has methodically attacked civilian facilities such as schools, hospitals, and places of worship during its continuing onslaught in the Gaza Strip.

Under the rules of war, targeting such civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Over 41,000 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and nearly 95,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.

