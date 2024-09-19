The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC has flagged off the destruction of fake, expired, substandard drugs, medical devices, and other unwholesome products valued at ₦43 billion.

This exercise which took place at the Akinyele dumpsite in Ibadan, included the destruction of unwholesome processed food, additives, and cosmetics seized from importers.

In her address, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, emphasised that this routine exercise aligns with the agency’s mandate to prevent the reintroduction of expired and substandard medical products into society.

The DG who was represented by Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Shaba Mohammed, revealed that most of the seized drugs were recovered from hawkers in Lagos, comprising mainly of aphrodisiacs and sex enhancement products.

He urged well-meaning Nigerians and relevant agencies to join forces in combating counterfeit drugs and avoid patronizing unlicensed drug hawkers.

The destruction exercise will be carried out in batches, ensuring the complete elimination of the counterfeit products.