Some residents of Bode Saadu community in Moro local government area of Kwara state have been displaced and are currently counting their loses after heavy rains which resulted to flooding on Wednesday.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed the state emergency agency to quickly provide relief materials to the victims.

Bode Saadu is located on the Ilorin-Jebba federal highway, a few kilometers to Jebba dam.

Flooding is a constant occurrence in Jebba but this time around it is the turn of Bode Saadu.

The flood occurred as a result of the inability of the high volume of water to pass through the makeshift bridge on the express road.

Houses on the river bank were flooded forcing some residents to seek shelter elsewhere.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has visited the affected areas.

He sympathised with the victims and immediately directed the State Emergency Management Agency to provide relief materials for the victims.

He said some of the buildings would not have been affected if they had vacated the floodplain.

The Kwara state government had warned residents against building houses on floodplains.

