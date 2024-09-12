The Nigerian Air Force has carried out a successful airstrike against terrorists in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing dozens of insurgents.

In a statement released by the deputy Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force Group Captain Kabiru Ali, the air operation, part of Operation WHIRL PUNCH, took place on September 11, 2024, after friendly forces called for air support during an intense firefight with terrorists in Bassa.

Kabiru Ali said “Upon arriving at the scene, Nigerian Air Force assets identified over 100 terrorists attacking friendly forces.

After confirming the positions of the troops, precision airstrikes were launched on the terrorists’ positions, leading to significant casualties”

He further said, So far, 28 bodies have been recovered, while clearing operations continue.

Several weapons and burnt motorcycles were also found at the scene.

The Nigerian military remains committed to eliminating terrorist threats in the region.

