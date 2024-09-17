Instagram’s parent company, Meta Platforms, announced Tuesday that Teen Accounts will automatically place teens in built-in protections.

The new approach, which limits who can contact kids and what information they can see while still ensuring their time is properly spent, tries to reassure parents that their children are enjoying safe experiences.

Starting on Tuesday, new users under 18 who sign up in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia will be given special “teen accounts” with restricted features and more parental oversight.

Advertisement

Existing Instagram users under 18 in those countries will also be migrated to teen accounts over the next 60 days.

In addition to being private by default, teen accounts can also only receive messages from people they follow or are already connected to.

The platform will also limit “sensitive content” including violence and videos promoting cosmetic procedures.

Instagram will send teen accounts notifications if the user is online for more than 60 minutes.

Advertisement

The statement said “We know parents want to feel confident that their teens can use social media to connect with their friends and explore their interests, without having to worry about unsafe or inappropriate experiences.

“We understand parents’ concerns, and that’s why we’re reimagining our apps for teens with new Teen Accounts,” it added. “This new experience is designed to better support parents, and give them peace of mind that their teens are safe with the right protections in place.”

A “sleep mode” will also automatically mute notifications between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m, and auto reply to messages telling people to contact the user during the daytime.

Teens, in addition, will also get access to a new feature that will allow them to select topics they want to see more of.

Advertisement

“Teens under 16 will need a parent’s permission to change any of the built-in protections to be less strict within Teen Accounts,” the statement added.

In this new feature, Parents also have access to a suite of settings to monitor who their children are engaging with online.