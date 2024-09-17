Ojukaye Amachree has been appointed as the new Director of Energy Security in the Office of the National Security Adviser.

In a statement by the Head of Strategic Communications in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Mijinyawa, Mr. Amachree is expected to focus on policy coordination, infrastructure protection strategies, data management, security coordination, risk advisory and strategic alliances in the energy sector.

He explained that this role comes as part of the government’s commitment to ensuring a stable, sustainable and secure energy supply for all Nigerians, as the new director would work closely with various stakeholders, including government ministries, security agencies, regulators in the energy sector, international partners, and community leaders to implement innovative solutions to Nigeria’s current and future energy challenges.

