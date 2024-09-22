The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the collation of results in the Edo State Governorship Election held on Saturday 21 September 2024.

The Collation which started at five minutes to 12pm was led by the State returning officer, Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

The first Local government to be collated was Igueben Local government with Professor Haruna Ibrahim from the Federal University Of Technology Minna as Returning officer.

Results

Advertisement

Igueben LG

Registered Voters 54, 549

Accredited Voters 15, 274

APC 5,907 PDP 8, 470 LP 494

Advertisement

Total Valid Votes 14989

Rejected Votes 278

Total Votes Cast 15, 267

Esan West LG

Advertisement

Registered Voters 113, 067

Accredited Voters 25, 702

APC 12, 952 PDP 11, 004 LP 342

Total Valid Votes Cast 24, 691

Advertisement

Rejected Votes 623

Total Votes Cast 25, 384

Owan West LG

Registered Voters 67, 076

Advertisement

Accredited Voters 24, 295v

APC 12,277 PDP 11, 284 LP 201

Total Votes Cast 23, 904

Rejected Votes 391

Advertisement

Total Votes Cast 24,295

Uhunmwonde LG

Registered Voters 92, 169

Accredited Voters 20, 044

Advertisement

APC 8, 776 PDP 9, 339 LP 769

Total Valid Votes Cast 19, 223

Rejected Votes 553

Total Votes Cast 19, 776

Advertisement

Ovia North East LG

Registered Voters 177, 106

Accredited Voters 32, 441

APC 13,225 PDP 15, 311 LP 1, 675

Advertisement

Total Valid Votes 30, 783

Rejected Votes 1, 312

Total Votes Cast 32, 095

Esan South East LG

Advertisement

Registered Voters 90, 240

Accredited Voters 23, 390

APC 8, 398 PDP 14, 199 LP 98

Total Valid Votes Cast 22, 780

Advertisement

Rejected Votes 356

Total Votes Cast 23, 136

Eggor LG

Registered Voters 242, 266

Advertisement

Accredited Voters 35, 463

APC 16, 760 PDP 14, 658 LP 1, 966

Valid Votes Cast 34, 022

Rejected Votes 1, 018

Advertisement

Total Votes Cast 35, 040