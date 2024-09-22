The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the collation of results in the Edo State Governorship Election held on Saturday 21 September 2024.
The Collation which started at five minutes to 12pm was led by the State returning officer, Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna.
The first Local government to be collated was Igueben Local government with Professor Haruna Ibrahim from the Federal University Of Technology Minna as Returning officer.
Results
Igueben LG
Registered Voters 54, 549
Accredited Voters 15, 274
APC 5,907 PDP 8, 470 LP 494
Total Valid Votes 14989
Rejected Votes 278
Total Votes Cast 15, 267
Esan West LG
Registered Voters 113, 067
Accredited Voters 25, 702
APC 12, 952 PDP 11, 004 LP 342
Total Valid Votes Cast 24, 691
Rejected Votes 623
Total Votes Cast 25, 384
Owan West LG
Registered Voters 67, 076
Accredited Voters 24, 295v
APC 12,277 PDP 11, 284 LP 201
Total Votes Cast 23, 904
Rejected Votes 391
Total Votes Cast 24,295
Uhunmwonde LG
Registered Voters 92, 169
Accredited Voters 20, 044
APC 8, 776 PDP 9, 339 LP 769
Total Valid Votes Cast 19, 223
Rejected Votes 553
Total Votes Cast 19, 776
Ovia North East LG
Registered Voters 177, 106
Accredited Voters 32, 441
APC 13,225 PDP 15, 311 LP 1, 675
Total Valid Votes 30, 783
Rejected Votes 1, 312
Total Votes Cast 32, 095
Esan South East LG
Registered Voters 90, 240
Accredited Voters 23, 390
APC 8, 398 PDP 14, 199 LP 98
Total Valid Votes Cast 22, 780
Rejected Votes 356
Total Votes Cast 23, 136
Eggor LG
Registered Voters 242, 266
Accredited Voters 35, 463
APC 16, 760 PDP 14, 658 LP 1, 966
Valid Votes Cast 34, 022
Rejected Votes 1, 018
Total Votes Cast 35, 040