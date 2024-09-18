The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar, has visited Maiduguri to commiserate with government and people of the state over the flood that has rendered thousands homeless.

According to him the devastating news of the floods has moved almost everyone in the country and Katsina state government deemed it fit to pay a sympathy visit to the state.

He announced the donation of 100 million naira to the Borno state government to assist in supporting victims of the flood disaster.

Advertisement

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar, has visited Maiduguri to commiserate with government and people of the state over the flood that has rendered thousands homeless.

According to him the devastating news of the floods has moved almost everyone in the country and Katsina state government deemed it fit to pay a sympathy visit to the state.

He announced the donation of 100 million naira to the Borno state government to assist in supporting victims of the flood disaster.

Advertisement

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar, has visited Maiduguri to commiserate with government and people of the state over the flood that has rendered thousands homeless.

According to him the devastating news of the floods has moved almost everyone in the country and Katsina state government deemed it fit to pay a sympathy visit to the state.

He announced the donation of 100 million naira to the Borno state government to assist in supporting victims of the flood disaster.

Advertisement

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar, has visited Maiduguri to commiserate with government and people of the state over the flood that has rendered thousands homeless.

According to him the devastating news of the floods has moved almost everyone in the country and Katsina state government deemed it fit to pay a sympathy visit to the state.

He announced the donation of 100 million naira to the Borno state government to assist in supporting victims of the flood disaster.

Advertisement

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar, has visited Maiduguri to commiserate with government and people of the state over the flood that has rendered thousands homeless.

According to him the devastating news of the floods has moved almost everyone in the country and Katsina state government deemed it fit to pay a sympathy visit to the state.

He announced the donation of 100 million naira to the Borno state government to assist in supporting victims of the flood disaster.

Advertisement

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar, has visited Maiduguri to commiserate with government and people of the state over the flood that has rendered thousands homeless.

According to him the devastating news of the floods has moved almost everyone in the country and Katsina state government deemed it fit to pay a sympathy visit to the state.

He announced the donation of 100 million naira to the Borno state government to assist in supporting victims of the flood disaster.

Advertisement

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar, has visited Maiduguri to commiserate with government and people of the state over the flood that has rendered thousands homeless.

According to him the devastating news of the floods has moved almost everyone in the country and Katsina state government deemed it fit to pay a sympathy visit to the state.

He announced the donation of 100 million naira to the Borno state government to assist in supporting victims of the flood disaster.

Advertisement

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar, has visited Maiduguri to commiserate with government and people of the state over the flood that has rendered thousands homeless.

According to him the devastating news of the floods has moved almost everyone in the country and Katsina state government deemed it fit to pay a sympathy visit to the state.

He announced the donation of 100 million naira to the Borno state government to assist in supporting victims of the flood disaster.