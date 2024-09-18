Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, attendance at the 79th UNGA Side Event High-Level Global Executive Sustainable Investments Grant and Interventions Round Table in New York, 2024, is a significant step towards showcasing Kebbi State’s investment potential.

Accompanied by a strong delegation, including: Kebbi State SSG Yakubu Bala Tafida, commissioner for Justice and Attorney General Junaidu Bello Marshall Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Abubakar Dutsinmari,Commissioner of Budget and Economic planning Abba Sani Kalgo among others.

The event provides a platform for the Kebbi State Government to attract investors and promote sustainable development in Kebbi State, aligning with the governor’s vision to transform the state into a hub for investment and economic growth.

Advertisement

Governor Nasir Idris has already made notable strides in infrastructure development, education, and agriculture, earning him recognition as a “workaholic” leader.

The international engagement is a testament to his efforts to openness to global partnerships and collaborations and also Kebbi State will benefit from Governor Nasir Idris strategic engagement at the 79th UNGA side event with Economic benefits, Social benefits, Agricultural development, strategic partnership and positioning Kebbi State for Sustainable growth and development.