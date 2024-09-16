Five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on a bakery in the al-Sumoud displacement camp in al-Mawasi.

Gaza’s local media, Wafa reported that two brothers from the Qishta family had their remains found in the Khirbet al-Adas neighborhood, south of the Strip and east of Rafah city.

The situation in the Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate as arguments within Israel’s far-right government continue to grow over its war strategy.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is allegedly considering firing his defense minister.

According to Israeli media, Mr Netanyahu is ready to give in to far-right colleagues in his coalition and fire Yoav Gallant, replacing him with National Unity party head Gideon Sa’ar.

Mr Gallant is reportedly opposed to a major invasion of Lebanon with Mr Netanyahu and others in his far right coalition wanting to launch a full offensive against Hezbollah after months of rocket exchanges.

Mr Sa’ar has previously rejected speculation that he is accepting a deal to bring him back into the coalition.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote in a post on the X social media site that he has been calling for Mr Gallant’s dismissal for months and the time has come to do it “immediately.”

This comes after an announcement by the Israeli military on Sunday that there was a “high probability” that the three hostages found dead in November were killed in an Israeli air strike.

The Israelis said an investigation has found that Corporal Nik Beizer, Sergeant Ron Sherman and Elia Toledano probably died during an air attack that killed a senior Hamas official, Ahmed Ghandour.

The army stated that its analysis was based on where the bodies were discovered, pathology reports, and other information. But it continued: “It is not possible to definitely determine the circumstances of their deaths.”

The decision is likely to increase pressure on the government to reach an agreement to return the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

The army’s disclosure marks the first time it has tied hostage deaths to air operations.

In other cases where bodies have been recovered, the IDF has stated that the victims were either slain on October 7, died in Hamas captivity.

