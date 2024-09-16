First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has unveiled the #OneNigeria/UnityFabric, which she described as a symbol of national unity.

The fabric was designed by 25 year old Miss Mofinyinfoluwa Bamidele a graduate from the University of Ibadan.

Bamidele, was given the prize of N25 million, following her emergence as winner of a fabric designs competition, organised by the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), chaired by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The First Lady, in her keynote address at the unveiling of the #OneNigeria/UnityFabric, explained that the concept of a national fabric was inspired by her visit to Zimbabwe in December 2023, where she saw a similar initiative.

A panel of judges, including renowned fashion icon Princess Zainab Abba Folawiyo ,international textile fashion designer Miss Banke Kuku and other friends of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, selected the best design from 111 entries.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu commended the rigorous selection process and thanked the judges and members of the Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) for their efforts.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu also disclosed that the new national fabric would be worn across the country to celebrate the Independence Day Anniversary on October 1, 2024.

