Nigeria’s unemployment rate rose to 5.3 per cent in the first quarter of the year 2024 compared to 5 per cent in the fourth Quarters of 2023.

To address this challenge, Speakers at an event in Abuja says skills development will help young Nigerians become employers of Labour.

Unemployment is a major challenge in today’s Nigeria and it continues to increase by the day.

Records According to the National bureau of statistics shows an increase in Nigeria unemployment rate compared to the third Quarters of 2023.

Speakers at this event says skills development is the way out.

They want the government to pay more attention in developing the skills of Young people.

On the flooding situation in the country, the deputy governor of Gombe state calls for proper dredging of rivers to avoid food insecurity in the country.

This event have in attendance dignitaries advocating for the development of Small and Medium Enterprises for the development of the nations economy.