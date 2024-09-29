In Adamawa state, critical stakeholders are working towards

sustaining the harmonious relationship between farmers and herders across the 21 local government areas ahead of this year’s harvest period.

That is the resolution reached in Yola by traditional rulers who agreed

to foster unity among farmers and herders communities.

The event started with a peace walk from the Government house Yola to a popular police roundabout before a brainstorming session at the

government house banquet hall Yola.

Various speakers share their thoughts on how to sustain the relative

peace being enjoyed by farmers and headers in the state.

The guest speaker extensively believes in the importance of individual contributions to peacebuilding insisting that everyone has a stake in creating a peaceful society.

On their part other speakers including the state commandant of NSCDC emphasize the importance of the International Day of Peace and the command’s unwavering commitment to peacebuilding.

He highlights the corps’ role in mitigating conflicts, particularly

disputes between farmers and herders in communities within the state.

Traditional rulers ex-ray the gain so far recorded in subduing herders

and farmers conflict in their domains

They recognize the peacebuilding initiative between the search for

common grounds and the state government

The 2024 International Day of Peace celebration in Adamawa State, had its theme:” Cultivating the Culture of Peace”

