Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has promised that his administration will focus more on agriculture in the state to increase food production.



Oyebanji said this while on inspection of farm centers at Oke Ako, Igẹdẹ, and Iyemẹrọ farm settlements in Ekiti State.

The governor, who was excited with the performance of the youths in Ekiti State on the outcome of government investment on the farms, said that the state’s budget for the next administrative year will focus more on agriculture and the welfare of the people.

He commended the resilience and commitment of the youths for keying into the vision of administration to increase food production in the state.

The governor, however, said that his administration will continue to provide platforms for the people to exploit their potentials and as well make the state an enviable one to others in terms of food production.

Oyebanji said that the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in achieving this was immense.

The Director General Office of Transformation and Service Delivery, Dr. Moyo Ekundayo, said that investment of the state government into the agricultural sector has provided job opportunities for the youths and as well bolstered the state’s economy.

