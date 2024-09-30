Suga from K-pop boy band BTS has been fined 15 million won ($11,500; £8,600) for driving an electric scooter while intoxicated, according to media reports.

The singer, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was indicted in August after police found him trying to get up after falling off the scooter near his Seoul home and discovered he was drunk.

His blood alcohol level was 0.227%, far exceeding the 0.08% threshold, say local media reports quoting police.

A district court in Seoul imposed the fine last Friday.

The rapper, who also had his licence revoked, apologised in August, saying he had driven home in Seoul “thinking it was a close distance” and “[forgot] that you can’t use an electric scooter under the influence”.

“Although no one was harmed and no property was damaged, this is entirely my responsibility with no excuses.

“I apologise to those who have been hurt by my carelessness and wrongful behaviour, and I will ensure that this does not happen again in the future,” he had said in a statement.

Suga faced backlash in the days that followed, with some asking him to leave BTS. K-pop idols in South Korea are generally expected to project a squeaky clean image, though in this case, many of Suga’s fans had also rallied in his defence.

The 31-year-old is currently serving as a social service agent in the military as he had been ruled unfit for regular combat duty.