The National Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark has praised Alhaji Aliko Dangote for the successful completion of the Dangote Refinery and the commencement of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) production.

In a press statement released on September 16, 2024, Clark expressed his admiration for the monumental impact the refinery will have on Nigeria’s economy, employment, and energy security.

The Dangote Refinery, which rolled out its first production on September 3, 2024, is set to supply PMS across the country starting from October 15, 2024. Clark commended Dangote for his visionary leadership and innovation, noting that the refinery would drastically reduce Nigeria’s dependency on imported fuel and create thousands of jobs for young Nigerians. “The shame and pain of long queues at filling stations will soon become a thing of the past,” Clark stated.

In his message, the elder statesman extended congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing the enabling environment under which the refinery could thrive. He urged the President to continue supporting local refineries, especially by ensuring consistent access to crude oil for refining, and cautioned against pricing policies that would impose further hardship on Nigerians. Clark called for affordability in local petroleum products, pointing to global practices where countries make their own goods accessible to citizens.

Additionally, Clark reiterated the need for the federal government to revisit the policy of establishing Modular Refineries in the Niger Delta, a programme initially endorsed by former President Muhammadu Buhari. He emphasised the importance of this initiative in complementing the Dangote Refinery’s operations and further boosting Nigeria’s refining capacity.

Clark also applauded Dangote’s philanthropic contributions, including his distribution of rice across the country, and called on other Nigerian entrepreneurs to emulate his commitment to national development.

With this new refinery marking the end of nearly three decades of total dependence on petroleum imports, Clark conveyed his optimism for the positive changes it will bring, restoring national pride and strengthening Nigeria’s position in the global energy sector.

“Congratulations once again to President Tinubu, Alhaji Dangote, and all those who played a role in this groundbreaking achievement,” Clark concluded.