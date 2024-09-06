The Nigerian stock market remained negative for the second day this week, with key indices falling by 0.34%.

The Exchange finished negative on Thursday, losing N187 billion in market capitalization, which represents 0.34%, to N55.267 trillion, down from N55.453 trillion on Wednesday.

As a result, the All-Share Index of listed shares fell by 327.28 absolute points, or 0.34%, to close at 96,210.20 points, down from 96,537.48 points the day before.

The day’s trading ended with 20 stocks on the gainers list relative to 29 losers.

Berger, Meyer and MCNICHOLS share prices were up by 10% to close at N17.05k, N5.83k and N1.43k respectively. Tantalizer followed with a 7.81% profit on its share price to close at N0.69k while DAARCOMM had a 7.58% gain on its share price to close at N0.71k

On the other hand, RTBRISCOE led the decliners chart with a 10% drop on its share price to close at N2.34k followed by FTN Cocoa Processors with a 9.80% loss to close at N1.38k; then Oando lost 9.65% on its share price close at N74.00k.

The day’s trading activity ended negative as the total traded volume and deals dropped -0.16% and -17.79% to close at 388.26 million units and 9.897 deals.

However, the value of trade ended positive by 16.94% worth N9.57 billion.

Zenith Bank Plc had the highest volume for the day with 56.564 million units while OANDO had the highest number of trades with 2,108 transactions.