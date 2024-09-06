The Cross River State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with an armed robbery incident that occurred on September 2, 2024.

The suspects allegedly blocked the Federal Highway near Small Iwuru Village in Akamkpa Local Government Area and stole items worth ₦455,000 from a driver going from Ikom to Calabar, according to a press release issued by the PPRO, SP Irene Ugbo.

Following a distress call, a team of officers from the Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Squad (ACKS) stationed at Uyanga responded promptly and arrested the suspects. The individuals arrested are:

Advertisement

1. Sunday Sunday Udo, 27 years old

2. Godday Friday Essien, 22 years old

3. Kufre Edet Umoren, 33 years old

Items recovered includes ; One locally made short gun, Three machetes, One short iron pipe.

The suspects are currently in custody and will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Commissioner of Police, Cross River State Command, CP Gyogon Augustine Grimah, commended the swift response of the officers and urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Advertisement

He reassured residents of the state’s safety, promising continuous prompt response.