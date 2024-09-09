The Niger State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that the death toll from the tanker explosion along the Lapai-Agaie road has risen to 60, 24 hours after the tragic incident.

Condolences have begun pouring in for the families of the victims and the Niger State government.

President Bola Tinubu, through a statement by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed his sympathies to the state government. He also pledged ongoing support to the affected families and directed federal agencies to collaborate with state authorities to enhance road safety and infrastructure across the country.

The explosion, which locals attribute to poor road infrastructure, occurred on a road that has reportedly been in disrepair for over 15 years.

Residents say the condition of the Lapai-Agaie road has caused numerous accidents, leading to the loss of lives and property.

Advertisement

In this incident, a vehicle transporting people and livestock was caught in the explosion after being trapped in a ditch already filled with petrol from the fallen tanker.

The road is a vital route for articulated vehicles traveling between northern and western Nigeria. When TVC News visited the scene, another trailer carrying onions had also fallen into a bad portion of the road, further highlighting the dangerous state of the infrastructure.

Commuters are now calling on the federal government to urgently address the deplorable condition of the road to prevent further tragedies.

Advertisement

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that the death toll from the tanker explosion along the Lapai-Agaie road has risen to 60, 24 hours after the tragic incident.

Condolences have begun pouring in for the families of the victims and the Niger State government.

President Bola Tinubu, through a statement by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed his sympathies to the state government. He also pledged ongoing support to the affected families and directed federal agencies to collaborate with state authorities to enhance road safety and infrastructure across the country.

The explosion, which locals attribute to poor road infrastructure, occurred on a road that has reportedly been in disrepair for over 15 years.

Residents say the condition of the Lapai-Agaie road has caused numerous accidents, leading to the loss of lives and property.

Advertisement

In this incident, a vehicle transporting people and livestock was caught in the explosion after being trapped in a ditch already filled with petrol from the fallen tanker.

The road is a vital route for articulated vehicles traveling between northern and western Nigeria. When TVC News visited the scene, another trailer carrying onions had also fallen into a bad portion of the road, further highlighting the dangerous state of the infrastructure.

Commuters are now calling on the federal government to urgently address the deplorable condition of the road to prevent further tragedies.

Advertisement

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that the death toll from the tanker explosion along the Lapai-Agaie road has risen to 60, 24 hours after the tragic incident.

Condolences have begun pouring in for the families of the victims and the Niger State government.

President Bola Tinubu, through a statement by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed his sympathies to the state government. He also pledged ongoing support to the affected families and directed federal agencies to collaborate with state authorities to enhance road safety and infrastructure across the country.

The explosion, which locals attribute to poor road infrastructure, occurred on a road that has reportedly been in disrepair for over 15 years.

Residents say the condition of the Lapai-Agaie road has caused numerous accidents, leading to the loss of lives and property.

Advertisement

In this incident, a vehicle transporting people and livestock was caught in the explosion after being trapped in a ditch already filled with petrol from the fallen tanker.

The road is a vital route for articulated vehicles traveling between northern and western Nigeria. When TVC News visited the scene, another trailer carrying onions had also fallen into a bad portion of the road, further highlighting the dangerous state of the infrastructure.

Commuters are now calling on the federal government to urgently address the deplorable condition of the road to prevent further tragedies.

Advertisement

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that the death toll from the tanker explosion along the Lapai-Agaie road has risen to 60, 24 hours after the tragic incident.

Condolences have begun pouring in for the families of the victims and the Niger State government.

President Bola Tinubu, through a statement by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed his sympathies to the state government. He also pledged ongoing support to the affected families and directed federal agencies to collaborate with state authorities to enhance road safety and infrastructure across the country.

The explosion, which locals attribute to poor road infrastructure, occurred on a road that has reportedly been in disrepair for over 15 years.

Residents say the condition of the Lapai-Agaie road has caused numerous accidents, leading to the loss of lives and property.

Advertisement

In this incident, a vehicle transporting people and livestock was caught in the explosion after being trapped in a ditch already filled with petrol from the fallen tanker.

The road is a vital route for articulated vehicles traveling between northern and western Nigeria. When TVC News visited the scene, another trailer carrying onions had also fallen into a bad portion of the road, further highlighting the dangerous state of the infrastructure.

Commuters are now calling on the federal government to urgently address the deplorable condition of the road to prevent further tragedies.

Advertisement

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that the death toll from the tanker explosion along the Lapai-Agaie road has risen to 60, 24 hours after the tragic incident.

Condolences have begun pouring in for the families of the victims and the Niger State government.

President Bola Tinubu, through a statement by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed his sympathies to the state government. He also pledged ongoing support to the affected families and directed federal agencies to collaborate with state authorities to enhance road safety and infrastructure across the country.

The explosion, which locals attribute to poor road infrastructure, occurred on a road that has reportedly been in disrepair for over 15 years.

Residents say the condition of the Lapai-Agaie road has caused numerous accidents, leading to the loss of lives and property.

Advertisement

In this incident, a vehicle transporting people and livestock was caught in the explosion after being trapped in a ditch already filled with petrol from the fallen tanker.

The road is a vital route for articulated vehicles traveling between northern and western Nigeria. When TVC News visited the scene, another trailer carrying onions had also fallen into a bad portion of the road, further highlighting the dangerous state of the infrastructure.

Commuters are now calling on the federal government to urgently address the deplorable condition of the road to prevent further tragedies.

Advertisement

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that the death toll from the tanker explosion along the Lapai-Agaie road has risen to 60, 24 hours after the tragic incident.

Condolences have begun pouring in for the families of the victims and the Niger State government.

President Bola Tinubu, through a statement by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed his sympathies to the state government. He also pledged ongoing support to the affected families and directed federal agencies to collaborate with state authorities to enhance road safety and infrastructure across the country.

The explosion, which locals attribute to poor road infrastructure, occurred on a road that has reportedly been in disrepair for over 15 years.

Residents say the condition of the Lapai-Agaie road has caused numerous accidents, leading to the loss of lives and property.

Advertisement

In this incident, a vehicle transporting people and livestock was caught in the explosion after being trapped in a ditch already filled with petrol from the fallen tanker.

The road is a vital route for articulated vehicles traveling between northern and western Nigeria. When TVC News visited the scene, another trailer carrying onions had also fallen into a bad portion of the road, further highlighting the dangerous state of the infrastructure.

Commuters are now calling on the federal government to urgently address the deplorable condition of the road to prevent further tragedies.

Advertisement

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that the death toll from the tanker explosion along the Lapai-Agaie road has risen to 60, 24 hours after the tragic incident.

Condolences have begun pouring in for the families of the victims and the Niger State government.

President Bola Tinubu, through a statement by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed his sympathies to the state government. He also pledged ongoing support to the affected families and directed federal agencies to collaborate with state authorities to enhance road safety and infrastructure across the country.

The explosion, which locals attribute to poor road infrastructure, occurred on a road that has reportedly been in disrepair for over 15 years.

Residents say the condition of the Lapai-Agaie road has caused numerous accidents, leading to the loss of lives and property.

Advertisement

In this incident, a vehicle transporting people and livestock was caught in the explosion after being trapped in a ditch already filled with petrol from the fallen tanker.

The road is a vital route for articulated vehicles traveling between northern and western Nigeria. When TVC News visited the scene, another trailer carrying onions had also fallen into a bad portion of the road, further highlighting the dangerous state of the infrastructure.

Commuters are now calling on the federal government to urgently address the deplorable condition of the road to prevent further tragedies.

Advertisement

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that the death toll from the tanker explosion along the Lapai-Agaie road has risen to 60, 24 hours after the tragic incident.

Condolences have begun pouring in for the families of the victims and the Niger State government.

President Bola Tinubu, through a statement by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed his sympathies to the state government. He also pledged ongoing support to the affected families and directed federal agencies to collaborate with state authorities to enhance road safety and infrastructure across the country.

The explosion, which locals attribute to poor road infrastructure, occurred on a road that has reportedly been in disrepair for over 15 years.

Residents say the condition of the Lapai-Agaie road has caused numerous accidents, leading to the loss of lives and property.

Advertisement

In this incident, a vehicle transporting people and livestock was caught in the explosion after being trapped in a ditch already filled with petrol from the fallen tanker.

The road is a vital route for articulated vehicles traveling between northern and western Nigeria. When TVC News visited the scene, another trailer carrying onions had also fallen into a bad portion of the road, further highlighting the dangerous state of the infrastructure.

Commuters are now calling on the federal government to urgently address the deplorable condition of the road to prevent further tragedies.