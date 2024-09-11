China’s Public security minister, Wang Xiaohong says the country will train thousands of law enforcement officers from different countries over the next 12 months.

This comes as the country seeks to strengthen its position as a global security provider.

China’s police have trained 2,700 officers in the last year and intend to coach 3,000 more from various nations over the next 12 months, according to public security minister Wang Xiaohong, speaking at a conference in eastern China.

We will (also) send police consultants to countries in need to conduct training to help them quickly and effectively improve their law enforcement capabilities, Wang said.

The security conference held in the port city of Lianyungang in Jiangsu province drew law enforcement officers from 122 countries, regions, and international organisations including Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan and global police body Interpol.

The annual Lianyungang conference is considered as part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Global Security Initiative (GSI) in 2022, which intends to address international concerns through collaboration with other countries.

However, many have viewed the GSI as a means of increasing China’s global influence and undermining the current US-led security order.

Wang said in his speech to hundreds of conference delegates that law enforcement had been politicised.

Normal international cooperation has been demonised, Wang said, adding that China rejects any form of hegemonism and bullying.

He also stated that regional security dangers continue to emerge, particularly from the Ukraine war, the Israel-Palestinian conflict, and tensions in the Red Sea.

Exhibition rooms displaying some of China’s most advanced policing equipment grabbed the interest of curious overseas tourists.

From the Chinese perspective, all of these are opportunities to demonstrate their global security influence.

