The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) says it is working tirelessly to address the devastating impact of the recent flooding on its facilities in Maiduguri, particularly the Medium Security Custodial Centre.

The unfortunate incident according to a Statement by, Usman Abubakar, its spokesman, is a natural disaster caused by the overflow and collapse of the Alau Dam in Konduga Local Government Area.

It adds that as the agency responsible for the safekeeping of inmates, wants to assure the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure public safety.

1. Evacuate inmates to a safer facility

2. Ensure smooth operations

3. Collaborate with sister security and relevant agencies in providing support and assistance to those affected

Contrary to initial reports, the officers and men of the command are working around the clock to ensure a smooth and secure transfer process.

The agency appreciates the support and guidance from the Presidency and the Vice President’s visit to Maiduguri to assess the situation.

NCoS says it will continue to provide updates, and will like to assure the public that the it is committed to maintaining order and ensuring public safety during this challenging time.

