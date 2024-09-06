An accident involving a motor vehicle and pedestrians has occurred along the Kano-Gumel road at Gagarawa village in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State on September 29, 2024, at approximately 10:30 pm, leading to the death of 6 persons and injuries to 9 others.

The accident happened when Usman Idris, 52, lost control of his Volkswagen Sharon while speeding and knocked down 15 pedestrians celebrating Maulud.

According to DSP Lawan Shisu Adam, Police Public Relations Officer, the police promptly responded, rushing victims to Ringim General Hospital.

Sadly, six victims were confirmed dead upon arrival.

Advertisement

The dead victims are Suleiman Hambali of Karshi village, Buhari Isyaku, of Jiyau village, Abba Yusuf, 15 years old, Yusuf Usman, 15, Gaddafi Isah, 13 and Ibrahim Tsalha, 17, all of Gagarawa village, Ringim LGA.

According to jigawa state police Command Nine others sustained various injuries and are receiving treatment.

The driver and vehicle are in police custody to maintain order.

Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi, extended condolences to the families and ordered a discreet investigation.

Advertisement

An accident involving a motor vehicle and pedestrians has occurred along the Kano-Gumel road at Gagarawa village in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State on September 29, 2024, at approximately 10:30 pm, leading to the death of 6 persons and injuries to 9 others.

The accident happened when Usman Idris, 52, lost control of his Volkswagen Sharon while speeding and knocked down 15 pedestrians celebrating Maulud.

According to DSP Lawan Shisu Adam, Police Public Relations Officer, the police promptly responded, rushing victims to Ringim General Hospital.

Sadly, six victims were confirmed dead upon arrival.

Advertisement

The dead victims are Suleiman Hambali of Karshi village, Buhari Isyaku, of Jiyau village, Abba Yusuf, 15 years old, Yusuf Usman, 15, Gaddafi Isah, 13 and Ibrahim Tsalha, 17, all of Gagarawa village, Ringim LGA.

According to jigawa state police Command Nine others sustained various injuries and are receiving treatment.

The driver and vehicle are in police custody to maintain order.

Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi, extended condolences to the families and ordered a discreet investigation.

Advertisement

An accident involving a motor vehicle and pedestrians has occurred along the Kano-Gumel road at Gagarawa village in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State on September 29, 2024, at approximately 10:30 pm, leading to the death of 6 persons and injuries to 9 others.

The accident happened when Usman Idris, 52, lost control of his Volkswagen Sharon while speeding and knocked down 15 pedestrians celebrating Maulud.

According to DSP Lawan Shisu Adam, Police Public Relations Officer, the police promptly responded, rushing victims to Ringim General Hospital.

Sadly, six victims were confirmed dead upon arrival.

Advertisement

The dead victims are Suleiman Hambali of Karshi village, Buhari Isyaku, of Jiyau village, Abba Yusuf, 15 years old, Yusuf Usman, 15, Gaddafi Isah, 13 and Ibrahim Tsalha, 17, all of Gagarawa village, Ringim LGA.

According to jigawa state police Command Nine others sustained various injuries and are receiving treatment.

The driver and vehicle are in police custody to maintain order.

Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi, extended condolences to the families and ordered a discreet investigation.

Advertisement

An accident involving a motor vehicle and pedestrians has occurred along the Kano-Gumel road at Gagarawa village in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State on September 29, 2024, at approximately 10:30 pm, leading to the death of 6 persons and injuries to 9 others.

The accident happened when Usman Idris, 52, lost control of his Volkswagen Sharon while speeding and knocked down 15 pedestrians celebrating Maulud.

According to DSP Lawan Shisu Adam, Police Public Relations Officer, the police promptly responded, rushing victims to Ringim General Hospital.

Sadly, six victims were confirmed dead upon arrival.

Advertisement

The dead victims are Suleiman Hambali of Karshi village, Buhari Isyaku, of Jiyau village, Abba Yusuf, 15 years old, Yusuf Usman, 15, Gaddafi Isah, 13 and Ibrahim Tsalha, 17, all of Gagarawa village, Ringim LGA.

According to jigawa state police Command Nine others sustained various injuries and are receiving treatment.

The driver and vehicle are in police custody to maintain order.

Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi, extended condolences to the families and ordered a discreet investigation.

Advertisement

An accident involving a motor vehicle and pedestrians has occurred along the Kano-Gumel road at Gagarawa village in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State on September 29, 2024, at approximately 10:30 pm, leading to the death of 6 persons and injuries to 9 others.

The accident happened when Usman Idris, 52, lost control of his Volkswagen Sharon while speeding and knocked down 15 pedestrians celebrating Maulud.

According to DSP Lawan Shisu Adam, Police Public Relations Officer, the police promptly responded, rushing victims to Ringim General Hospital.

Sadly, six victims were confirmed dead upon arrival.

Advertisement

The dead victims are Suleiman Hambali of Karshi village, Buhari Isyaku, of Jiyau village, Abba Yusuf, 15 years old, Yusuf Usman, 15, Gaddafi Isah, 13 and Ibrahim Tsalha, 17, all of Gagarawa village, Ringim LGA.

According to jigawa state police Command Nine others sustained various injuries and are receiving treatment.

The driver and vehicle are in police custody to maintain order.

Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi, extended condolences to the families and ordered a discreet investigation.

Advertisement

An accident involving a motor vehicle and pedestrians has occurred along the Kano-Gumel road at Gagarawa village in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State on September 29, 2024, at approximately 10:30 pm, leading to the death of 6 persons and injuries to 9 others.

The accident happened when Usman Idris, 52, lost control of his Volkswagen Sharon while speeding and knocked down 15 pedestrians celebrating Maulud.

According to DSP Lawan Shisu Adam, Police Public Relations Officer, the police promptly responded, rushing victims to Ringim General Hospital.

Sadly, six victims were confirmed dead upon arrival.

Advertisement

The dead victims are Suleiman Hambali of Karshi village, Buhari Isyaku, of Jiyau village, Abba Yusuf, 15 years old, Yusuf Usman, 15, Gaddafi Isah, 13 and Ibrahim Tsalha, 17, all of Gagarawa village, Ringim LGA.

According to jigawa state police Command Nine others sustained various injuries and are receiving treatment.

The driver and vehicle are in police custody to maintain order.

Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi, extended condolences to the families and ordered a discreet investigation.

Advertisement

An accident involving a motor vehicle and pedestrians has occurred along the Kano-Gumel road at Gagarawa village in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State on September 29, 2024, at approximately 10:30 pm, leading to the death of 6 persons and injuries to 9 others.

The accident happened when Usman Idris, 52, lost control of his Volkswagen Sharon while speeding and knocked down 15 pedestrians celebrating Maulud.

According to DSP Lawan Shisu Adam, Police Public Relations Officer, the police promptly responded, rushing victims to Ringim General Hospital.

Sadly, six victims were confirmed dead upon arrival.

Advertisement

The dead victims are Suleiman Hambali of Karshi village, Buhari Isyaku, of Jiyau village, Abba Yusuf, 15 years old, Yusuf Usman, 15, Gaddafi Isah, 13 and Ibrahim Tsalha, 17, all of Gagarawa village, Ringim LGA.

According to jigawa state police Command Nine others sustained various injuries and are receiving treatment.

The driver and vehicle are in police custody to maintain order.

Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi, extended condolences to the families and ordered a discreet investigation.

Advertisement

An accident involving a motor vehicle and pedestrians has occurred along the Kano-Gumel road at Gagarawa village in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State on September 29, 2024, at approximately 10:30 pm, leading to the death of 6 persons and injuries to 9 others.

The accident happened when Usman Idris, 52, lost control of his Volkswagen Sharon while speeding and knocked down 15 pedestrians celebrating Maulud.

According to DSP Lawan Shisu Adam, Police Public Relations Officer, the police promptly responded, rushing victims to Ringim General Hospital.

Sadly, six victims were confirmed dead upon arrival.

Advertisement

The dead victims are Suleiman Hambali of Karshi village, Buhari Isyaku, of Jiyau village, Abba Yusuf, 15 years old, Yusuf Usman, 15, Gaddafi Isah, 13 and Ibrahim Tsalha, 17, all of Gagarawa village, Ringim LGA.

According to jigawa state police Command Nine others sustained various injuries and are receiving treatment.

The driver and vehicle are in police custody to maintain order.

Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi, extended condolences to the families and ordered a discreet investigation.