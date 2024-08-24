The United States says it will complete the withdrawal of its military base from Niger by the 15th of September

The Africom coordination element lead, Major General Kenneth Ekman says the withdrawal has been done in close coordination with the Nigerien Authorities in a safe, orderly and responsible manner as the last major movement was done on the 5th of August when the C17 left the airbase in Agadez.

Following the order from the Military Junta in Niger for the US to withdraw its forces from its base in Niamey, the United States says the process is now almost complete.

Major General Kenneth Ekman, while giving an update to journalists on the withdrawal also expressed concern over insecurity in the West and sahelian region

General Ekman says the US has no plan for a US base here in Nigeria, but as part of its commitment to fighting insecurity in the region, it assigned some of its forces to other West African Countries

The withdrawal includes all sensitive and lethal equipment, but non tactical vehicles, buildings and spaces were handed over to the Nigerien military government.