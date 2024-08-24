Former Eritrean Finance Minister Berhane Abreha has died in prison, according to family members.

The 79-year-old was Eritrea’s longest serving minister of finance.

Mr. Berhane Abreha has been arrested by Eritrean security forces since September 17, 2018 and detained in an unknown location following clashes with President Isaias Afwerki.

He remained in custody without trial.

In a two volume book which he published tittled , “My Country, Eritrea,” he alled for the introduction of democracy and the need of re-convening the Eritrean National Assembly.

The former finance minister served in various high positions during the struggle.

After independence, he served as the Director of Eritrean Macro Policy in the Office of the President. He was then elected to the National Assembly.

Mr Berhane Abrehe served as Eritrea’s finance minister from 2001 to 2012.

He was removed from the ministry after he raised questions about transparency and accountability in the Bisha mining company’s revenue reports.

Berhane Abrehe is survived by his wife and three children.