A 40-year-old tea vendor, Abdulrashibu Ya’u, has been arrested by the Jigawa State Police Command for allegedly killing a 20-year-old, Hassan Garba, over accusations of alleged theft.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, the suspect beat Garba to death with a stick after accusing him of stealing bread, milk, noodles, and petrol.

The incident occurred on August 25, 2024, at around 5:00 AM in Sararai village, Jigawar Tsada town, Dutse LGA.

The suspect admitted to the crime during questioning and will be charged to court.

He claimed that Garba had repeatedly stolen from him, and he had informed his parents, but no action was taken.

Neighbors heard Garba’s cries for help but were unable to save him until police arrived.

The victim was taken to Rasheed Shekoni Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Police assure that the suspect will be arraigned in court to face the full weight of the law upon completion of investigations.