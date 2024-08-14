US-led negotiations on Sudan’s 16-month civil conflict began in Switzerland on Wednesday, focusing on humanitarian aid for millions facing starvation.

The sessions in Switzerland were attended by representatives from the RSF, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the African Union, and the United Nations.

Due to security concerns, the meeting’s exact location has not been disclosed.

The war has displaced more than ten million people, and many more are fleeing across borders.

According to the UN, both parties in the conflict are delaying access to aid convoys.

According to UN estimates, at least 100 people die from hunger in Sudan every day, and at least 30% of children are chronically malnourished.

In addition to the fighting, torrential rains and flooding have destroyed homes and highways, forcing tens of people to leave.

Experts say a famine is already raging in the North Darfur region, where hundreds of thousands have sought refuge.

The UN is calling it the world’s largest refugee crisis and a humanitarian disaster.

Many regions of the country are inaccessible to humanitarian aid workers due to the war.

The United Nations says that more than 25 million people are threatened by hunger.

The meetings in Switzerland were attended by representatives from the RSF, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the African Union, and the UN.

The specific location of the meeting has not been published for security concerns.

More than ten million people have been displaced as a result of the war, with many more fleeing across borders.

According to the UN, both sides in the war are impeding access to assistance convoys.

According to UN estimates, at least 100 people die from hunger in Sudan each day, with at least 30% of children classified as chronically malnourished.

In addition to the war, torrential rains and flooding have wrecked homes and highways, causing tens of thousands to evacuate.