Severe Tropical Storm Ampil is forecast to grow into a typhoon as it approaches eastern Japan on Friday, prompting public transportation services to be canceled during the country’s holiday travel season.

The seventh typhoon of the year, traveling northward, is predicted to impact Japan’s Kanto area over the weekend, coinciding with the national Bon holiday.

By the morning of Saturday, the Kanto-Koshin region might see up to 200 millimeters of rainfall, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

On Friday, there could be wind gusts as high as 60 meters per second in the Kanto area.

The Central Japan Railway Company, which operates Japan’s Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train, said on August 14 that all services between Tokyo and Nagoya will be cancelled on August 16 owing to the storm approaching Tokyo and its surrounding areas.

The business also stated that it may cancel services on the Sanyo Shinkansen line, which connects directly to the Tokaido line in Osaka.

East Japan Railway Company also reported service delays and cancellations on the Tohoku, Joetsu, Hokuriku, Akita, and Yamagata Shinkansen lines from around noon until late evening on August 16.

As of the evening of August 14, multiple flights to and from Haneda and Narita airports on August 16 had been canceled.

Airlines are preparing for further flight cancellations or delays, and travel restrictions, including road closures, may be imposed.

The JMA has issued warnings for strong gusts, high waves, and heavy rain, encouraging the public to exercise caution, while travelers should stay up to speed on the latest information as the typhoon approaches.