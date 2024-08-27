Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, have unveiled the lucrative Opportunities and Incentives for Investors in Lagos and Nigeria.

The unveiling of the opportunities in both Lagos the biggest sub-national Economy in Africa and the Marine and Blue Economy Sector was done on the sidelines of the International Business Conference and Expo in Lagos.

The Federal and Lagos State governments have made Billions in investment to ensure the development of the Economy and enhanced investment and by extension revenue from investment in the Blue and Marine Economy Sector and Lagos as a sub-national entity.

The 2024 assembly aims to showcase investment opportunities and incentives in Lagos State and Nigeria to attract potential investors.

Leaders and Business people from Kenya, Israel, India, Belgium, and others revealed how their collaboration with Nigeria can be improved.

As the world grapples with economic uncertainty, this event provides a vital platform for leaders to share knowledge, address challenges, facilitate business deals, and promote cross-border collaboration.