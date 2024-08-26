The National Executive Council, NEC, of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria, PMAN, has directed that no further actions be taken by the NWC concerning the suspension of Pretty Okafor until full hearing is conducted in accordance with PMAN Constitution.

This was contained in a statement sent to TVC news.

Recall that the national working committee of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria, PMAN, recently announced the indefinite suspension of Pretty Okafor from his position as President of PMAN.

According to the statement, The NEC resolved to appoint a National Disciplinary Committee who is mandated to investigate the allegations of misconduct and

breaches of the Constitution or Code of Conduct by Pretty Okafor and the Chapter

Governors/Sole Administrators, as referred to it by the NWC.

Mr. Okafor is expected to return to Nigeria and appear before the NDC to provide a full defense against these allegations.