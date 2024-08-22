Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has retired as the 22nd Chief Justice of Nigeria upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70 years.

Justice Ariwoola was born on 22 August 1954.

On 22 November 2011, he was elevated to the bench of the Supreme Court and was appointed substantive chief justice of Nigeria on 27 June 2022.

His appointment as CJN followed the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad

Justice Ariwoola was formally confirmed chief justice by the Nigerian Senate on 21 September 2022.

Ariwoola is leaving the office of the CJN after two years of manning the helms of affairs at the country’s third arm of government and 13 years on the bench of the apex court in Nigeria.

A valedictory court session was also held in his honour at the Supreme Court which was well attended.

Justice Kudirat kekere-Ekun will be succeeding Justice Ariwoola