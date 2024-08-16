Crude oil output has improved as a result of security agencies’ intensified efforts to combat crude oil theft and pipeline damage.

The Director of Defence Media opertions, Major General Edward Buba, stated that security forces will continue the offensive to boost oil output.

It’s another opportunity for the military authorities to provide updates on operations across the country.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba provided the details according to the activities in the various theatres.

As for crude oil production, he says there’s been a substantial improvement in output.

The efforts are beginning to show results, with NigReria’s crude output recently increasing from 1.2 million barrels per day to 1.61 million barrels per day.

The federal government is now targeting 2.2 million barrels per day.

While progress is being made, the battle against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism is far from over.