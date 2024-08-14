North Korea will reopen international tourism to its northeastern city of Samjiyon in December, and possibly the rest of the country, tour operators announced on Wednesday.

The action indicates that the reclusive country is preparing to reopen its borders to larger groups of foreign tourists following years of rigorous COVID border controls.

The Beijing-based Koryo Tours stated on its website, “We have received confirmation from our local partner that tourism to Samjiyon and likely the rest of the country will officially resume in December 2024.”

A small party of Russian visitors traveled to North Korea in February for a private trip, and international flights into and out of the country were restarted last year. Leading international figures have been in the nation, including Russian President Vladimir Putin in June.

North Korea has been building what it called a “socialist utopia” in Samjiyon, a city near the Chinese border, and “a model of highly-civilised mountain city” with new apartments, hotels, a ski resort and commercial, cultural and medical facilities.

Leader Kim Jong Un in July sacked or demoted some senior officials for their “irresponsible” handling of his flagship Samjiyon project.

Another travel agency, KTG Tours, also announced that tourists would be able to go to Samjiyon from this winter.