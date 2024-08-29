Twenty -nine political associates of the former governor Olusegun Mimiko, have dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress.

The defectors include former Chairman of PDP, Hon Ebenezer Alabi, former commissioners; Jide Adejuyigbe, Gboye Adegbenro, Tunde Atere, Ajani Oladipupo and Chief Yele Ogundipe

Other PDP members who joined APC include former members of the House of Representatives, Joseph Akinlaja, Alaba-Lad Ojomo, Hon Kolade Akinjo, Gboluga Ikengboju and a former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele.

Other appointees including Eni Akinsola, Funmilola Oluwadare, Solomon Adelegan, Femi Bosede.L, Hon Ajani Oladipo, Com Dayo Akinte, Dr Dapo Iwala, Mr Femi Ofakunrin, Mr Olumide Olugbebi, Ms Omowumi George among others

According to a statement issued by the defectors after they visited the state governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the new members resolved to join the ruling party to help galvanise support for the governor ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The statement read “We the undersigned citizens of Ondo State, associates of the former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, and political leaders in our rights, after a series of consultations and discussions resolved to join and have joined the All Progressives Congress APC, most of us have resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“Our reasons for joining the APC could be summarised as the need to be part of the processes that will lead to the election of Hon Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa as Governor of Ondo State.

” The need to be part of an obvious effort to reposition our state on the path of continuous prosperity and peace; and

the need to contribute to the efforts of the President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to frontally tackle the challenges facing our nation and bring needed peace, equity and progress to the states and the country at large.

“We state that there are local and personal realities that also underlie our decisions either as individuals or as a group”