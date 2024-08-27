The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) in line with its strategic vision to be a dynamic and reliable global energy supplier of choice, has commenced shipment of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes to Japan and China on Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) basis.

Olufemi O. Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd who disclosed this in a statement, said this milestone was achieved through the collaboration of two of its Downstream subsidiaries – NNPC LNG Ltd and NNPC Shipping Ltd – which delivered its first DES LNG cargo from the 174,000m³ LNG vessel Grazyna Gesicka at Futtsu, Japan, on 27th June, 2024.

Since then, it has expanded its footprint to China with the delivery of one LNG cargo on DES basis.

This new development will also help in enhancing the global presence of NNPCL and propel it on its avowed mission of being a provider of energy solutions worldwide.