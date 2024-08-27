Governor Douye Diri says his victory is a victory for all Bayelsa people as he will work to ensure even development across the state.

He disclosed this during his return to the state to show gratitude to God for his victory at the Supreme Court.

Arriving at the Bayelsa State International Airport, Governor Douye Diri is welcomed by his jubilant supporters after his victory at the Supreme Court over the outcome of the 2023 governorship election.

Flanked by jubilant party members at the government house he steps into the King of Glory Chapel for a Thanksgiving service to celebrate the victory.

He displays his unique dancing steps in a show of gratitude to God as he recounts his challenges during the case and the great task ahead for Bayelsa state.

Supporters ask political opponents to shun destructive tendencies and partner with the Diri-led government for the progress and prosperity of the State.

With Major projects already outlined for the next three years, supporters believe the Gov. Diri-led government will leave a lasting legacy that will transform the development of Bayelsa State.

