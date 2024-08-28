The Ministers of Education are in a meeting with the leadership of the Academic staff union of universities over the notice of a planned strike issued by the Union.

Other issues on the table include the steps taken by the federal government in meeting the union’s demand, months after the last gathering.

ASUU says it has less than 10 days to the expiration of the planned strike notice, but hopes to have something concrete from the meeting to share with its members.

ASUU had earlier issued a 21-day strike notice to the federal government after its NEC meeting held at the University of Ibadan.

The meeting is now in a closed-door session.