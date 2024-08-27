Manchester United have a full agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the signing of midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The deal is worth £50.7m (€60m) including performance-related add-ons.

Man Utd will pay £42.2m (€50m) up front with £8.5m (€10m) in add-ons for the 23-year-old.

The Uruguay international is expected in the UK today to have a medical and sign off on personal terms.

PSG went into negotiations wanting the €60m they paid Sporting Lisbon last summer before bonuses.

The clubs have compromised given the willingness from all parties to get a deal done.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed Man Utd’s interest in Ugarte on June 25.

Ugarte was Man Utd’s primary midfield target throughout the window and the club are understood to be happy with the price after PSG wanted £50.7m (€60m) plus add-ons.

United remained patient knowing PSG wanted to deal and knowing Ugarte was desperate to join.

Once Ugarte’s arrival is confirmed, the priority positions of midfielder, centre-back, right-back and forward have all been filled for Man Utd this summer.