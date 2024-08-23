The Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme Board has commenced payment of over N3.4 billion to 1,331 retirees who exited active service between January and July this year.

The acting Executive Secretary of the Scheme, Alhaji Nasiru Haruna says the payment, categorised into four batches, includes retirement benefits, death benefits, death pension balances, and refunds of eight percent contributions.

The beneficiaries include those who retired due to age or death, as well as those who died in active service.

The interim Executive Secretary urged retirees against using a third party to process their retirement entitlements.

He stated that with the latest approval, the State Government has now disbursed more than N5.4 billion to the Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme Board as a bailout, and the Scheme has cleared all outstanding gratuity payments.