A 40-year-old woman, Fatsuma Bagobiri, set herself on fire and succumbed to severe burns.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday morning, when the woman, a resident of Garin Mallam village, who was depressed after her divorce, poured gasoline on herself and ignited the flames.

The Jigawa State Police said news of the incident was received at around 7:40am and the command responded swiftly to the scene, confirmed the incident, and transported the charred body to the hospital before releasing it to the family for burial.

The Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi, urged citizens to submit their affairs to Almighty Allah, pray for blessings, and seek guidance from elders on complex matters.

He also advised individuals to seek help and guidance during difficult times in order to avoid tragedies like these.