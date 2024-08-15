Since Israel began its offensive in Gaza, more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the strip’s Health Ministry on Thursday.

Another 92,401 individuals have been injured, and 85% of the Palestinian population has been displaced, according to the report.

The Gaza Health Ministry’s announcement came amid another drive by international mediators to mediate a cease-fire in Israel’s war with Hamas.

The Israeli military claimed that approximately 15,000 Hamas fighters were among those killed in Gaza, but has not produced evidence to back up the assertion.

However, Gazan health officials stated that the enormous number of bodies transported to hospitals and morgues made it difficult to thoroughly identify the deceased.

Many bodies are still buried beneath the debris of houses damaged in airstrikes.

As a result, while the ministry estimates the death toll at 40,005, many officials and civil defense workers believe the figure is substantially higher.

Israel’s air and ground offensive in Gaza has been among the most catastrophic in recent history, with bombardments and shelling murdering entire Palestinian families.

The invasion has also triggered a severe humanitarian disaster in the Palestinian territories.

The entire strip is at high risk of famine, and nearly 500,000 people more than a fifth of the population are expected to experience the most severe level of hunger in the next months, according to the latest report by the leading authority on measuring hunger.

Sanitation systems have also been wrecked, and bodies can be found buried everywhere in backyards, along roadsides, and beneath residential stairs.

The battle began with the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, which murdered 1,200 people, the majority of whom were civilians, and seized 250 hostages.

Israel claims that 111 of the detainees have not been released, including the bodies of 39.

329 Israeli troops have also been killed in the last ten months of battle.