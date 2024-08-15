The United States has approved the sale of fighter jets and other military equipment to Israel.

Israel is fighting a 10-month war in the Gaza Strip, while the Pentagon claims that shipments will not begin for years.

The transaction is valued at $20 billion US.

According to a Pentagon statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved the sale of F-15 jets and equipment worth nearly US$19 billion, as well as tank cartridges worth US$774 million, explosive mortar cartridges worth more than US$60 million, and army vehicles worth US$583.

The Boeing Company’s F-15 fighter jets were expected to take years to produce, with deliveries starting in 2029.

According to the Pentagon, additional equipment will be provided beginning in 2026.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, in a post on X, thanked US officials for helping Israel maintain “its qualitative military edge in the region” and the US commitment to Israel’s security.

The US, Israel’s biggest ally and weapons supplier, has sent Israel more than 10,000 highly destructive 2000-pound bombs and thousands of Hellfire missiles since the start of the Gaza war in October, US officials told Reuters in June.

The war has devastated Gaza and resulted in a heavy civilian death toll.