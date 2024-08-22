India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk in Warsaw.

Mr. Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome at the Chancellery before his meeting with Donald Tusk.

PM Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday, the first Indian leader to visit the Central European Country in 45 years.

He will also call on Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, and thereafter hold a meeting with business leaders.

The Prime Minister will also lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

PM Modi’s visit to Poland will further bolster ties between New Delhi and Warsaw.

India and Poland have agreed on a social security agreement. The partnership between the two nations has been strengthening in areas such as technology and clean energy.

PM Modi said innovation and youth are going to give energy to the development of both nations. He stated this while addressing the Indian community in Poland’s Warsaw.

He also commended Indian community members for helping Indian students who were stuck in Ukraine when the war erupted in 2022.

He also thanked the government for opening doors for Indian students and removing visa restrictions.